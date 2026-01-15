© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters

As doctors leave Idaho, new report highlights economic and rural impact

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 15, 2026 at 1:26 PM MST
A new economic impact study is putting a dollar figure on a crisis many Idahoans have been feeling for years: a growing shortage of doctors, particularly OB-GYN providers.

The report finds that Idaho is losing more than $125 million a year in economic activity as doctors leave the state following the implementation of its near-total abortion ban. The loss comes as our state’s population continues to grow rapidly and as dozens of family planning clinics have closed across the state.

The findings are fueling a new statewide ad campaign warning that restrictive healthcare laws are not only affecting patient care but also the state’s economy and rural communities.

Amber Nelson, the executive director of the Idaho Coalition for Safe Healthcare, joined Idaho Matters to help break down this information.

