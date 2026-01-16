Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 16, 2026

Monday marked the kickoff of the 2026 Legislative session, Idaho was center stage at the U.S. Supreme Court this week, Governor Little is not proposing raises for state employees, its been 50 years since the Teton Dam collapse and we take a look at what experts are predicting for our economy.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

