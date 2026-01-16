© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 16, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published January 16, 2026 at 2:20 PM MST
North 2nd East in Rexburg on the day of the Teton Dam Flood
Brigham Young University Idaho
/
Flickr
North 2nd East in Rexburg on the day of the Teton Dam Flood

Monday marked the kickoff of the 2026 Legislative session, Idaho was center stage at the U.S. Supreme Court this week, Governor Little is not proposing raises for state employees, its been 50 years since the Teton Dam collapse and we take a look at what experts are predicting for our economy.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableIdaho LegislatureEconomy
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate