The legacy of Rosemary Woodruff Leary's counterculture movement

Rosemary Woodruff Leary was far more than the wife of psychedelic advocate Timothy Leary; she was a trailblazer in her own right. She was a voice for freedom, feminism and personal liberation at a time when the counterculture was still largely dominated by men.

Rosemary defied convention; she challenged authority and carved out space for women in a revolution that promised change, but too often sidelined female voices.

Author Susannah Cahalan’s new book “Acid Queen” dives into the life of Rosemary Leary, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.