Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 6, 2026

Idaho’s colleges are struggling to absorb budget cuts as the legislature tries to balance the books and the upcoming GOP primary may be hard to predict.

Also, the state's new early reading test is experiencing some technical issues and Idaho lawmakers are one again debating the future of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

