From Chief Joseph Trail to Sacajawea's route: Idaho Public Television showcases outdoor adventures and history

Where can you take a ride on the Chief Joseph Trail, go fly-fishing on Silver Creek, ride an Appaloosa and trace the route that Sacajawea took through the Gem State? It turns out you can do all of that tonight on Idaho Public Television!

Outdoor Idaho's new magazine program, “Rooted Outside," and Idaho Experience's new episode, "Sacajawea of the Salmon River Valley," will both air Thursday as part of their spring festival .

Idaho Public Television producer Bill Manny, Mya Long, the lead director for Outdoor Idaho and Randy'L Teton, who’s featured in the “Idaho Experience: Sacajawea of the Salmon River Valley" episode, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.