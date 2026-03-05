© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

From Chief Joseph Trail to Sacajawea's route: Idaho Public Television showcases outdoor adventures and history

By Samantha Wright
Published March 5, 2026 at 1:34 PM MST
Fly fishing at night for the brown drake hatch!
Mya Long
Idaho Experience’s new episode “Sacajawea of the Salmon River Valley” shares stories of Sacajawea’s positive impact on the success of the Corps of Discovery as they traveled the West.
Andy Lawless
Getting ready to ride the Appaloosa Trail.
Mya Long
On the Appaloosa Trail.
Mya Long
Traveling to the legendary waters of Silver Creek to explore the connection between fly fishing and stewardship.
Mya Long
Meet a group of eastern Idaho women who have gathered for more than 30 years to snowshoe, ski, and keep moving together each winter.
Jon Fosselman
Rooted Outside takes viewers to all parts of Idaho to explore the outdoors.
Ben Weaver

Where can you take a ride on the Chief Joseph Trail, go fly-fishing on Silver Creek, ride an Appaloosa and trace the route that Sacajawea took through the Gem State? It turns out you can do all of that tonight on Idaho Public Television!

Outdoor Idaho's new magazine program, “Rooted Outside," and Idaho Experience's new episode, "Sacajawea of the Salmon River Valley," will both air Thursday as part of their spring festival.

Idaho Public Television producer Bill Manny, Mya Long, the lead director for Outdoor Idaho and Randy'L Teton, who’s featured in the “Idaho Experience: Sacajawea of the Salmon River Valley" episode, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
