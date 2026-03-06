© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

New poll highlights housing affordability as Boise City Council weighs zoning changes

By Hannah Gardoski,
Gemma Gaudette
Published March 6, 2026 at 1:54 PM MST
AP

A new poll suggests housing affordability is a major concern for voters in Boise, cutting across party lines. And with the Boise City Council set to hold a public hearing on proposed zoning changes next week, the issue is taking on new urgency.

Ali Rabe, founding director of the Gem State Alliance, joined Idaho Matters to break down what the poll is showing and what it could mean for the ongoing conversation about housing in the city.

Idaho Matters Affordable Housing
