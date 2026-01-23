© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 23, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:44 PM MST
Idaho Gov. Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho.
Otto Kitsinger
/
Associated Press
Idaho Gov. Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is proposing cuts to Medicaid in an effort to balance the state's budget, Health and Welfare has put caps on many therapy appointments, parents now have to opt-in to human sexuality lessons for their kids and there are some changes coming to the McCall Winter Carnival.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

