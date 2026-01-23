© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Whiskey, poetry and tradition: Robert Burns Night returns to Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:40 PM MST
John McDade, the president of the Caledonia Society.
Hannah Gardoski
Every New Year’s Eve, we hear versions of Auld Lang Syne as we ring in the new year, but many don’t know that the song was penned by celebrated Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Burns was born in 1759 and has become Scotland’s national poet. Every year, Scots celebrate his life on his birthday with a Burns Night or a "Burns Supper," where they eat haggis, drink whiskey and recite his poetry.

The Caledonia Society of Idaho is hosting the 121st Robert Burns Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 24, and President John McDade joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
