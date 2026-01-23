Whiskey, poetry and tradition: Robert Burns Night returns to Idaho
Every New Year’s Eve, we hear versions of Auld Lang Syne as we ring in the new year, but many don’t know that the song was penned by celebrated Scottish poet Robert Burns.
Burns was born in 1759 and has become Scotland’s national poet. Every year, Scots celebrate his life on his birthday with a Burns Night or a "Burns Supper," where they eat haggis, drink whiskey and recite his poetry.
The Caledonia Society of Idaho is hosting the 121st Robert Burns Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 24, and President John McDade joined Idaho Matters to talk more.