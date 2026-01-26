When headaches take over: Living and working through migraines

One in six people suffer from migraines — debilitating headaches can cause throbbing pain, nausea and sensitivity to light and sound, often leaving sufferers unable to think or function.

When migraines strike, everyday tasks can become impossible. Sometimes, even with medication, the only option is to sit in a dark, quiet room and wait for the pain to stop.

Keeping a job can be challenging, because these headaches can hit at any time, leading to sick days, stigma at work and struggling to keep your career. Migraines also cost companies $13 billion dollars a year in lost productivity.

Laura Miller volunteers with the Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy, she lives in Meridian and works tirelessly to help people struggling with migraines, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.