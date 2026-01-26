© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Helping everyone play: Tree Town Tennis aims to build first public indoor facility

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 26, 2026 at 1:58 PM MST
Tree Town Tennis

Idaho, get ready to step onto the court because next week Boise’s Tree Town Tennis is serving up something big!

The nonprofit is hosting a "Swing into Spring 2026" fundraiser which will feature adaptive tennis, fun challenges and an exciting keynote speaker all to help build Boise's first public indoor tennis facility where everyone has the chance to play.

Tree Town Tennis Executive Director Katie Van Lier joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

