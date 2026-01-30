© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 30, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 30, 2026 at 2:06 PM MST
Protesters gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday.
Steve Karnowski
/
AP
Protesters gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday.

A wave of budget cuts and revenue uncertainty may finally be catching up with the state. The fatal shooting of a protester in Minnesota by federal agents has ignited a sharp division. The Idaho Supreme Court recently heard arguments on Idaho's parental choice tax credit and we take a look at how Trump's immigration and tariff policies are affecting Idaho farmers.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters EducationIdaho LegislatureIceReporter Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
