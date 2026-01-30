Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 30, 2026
A wave of budget cuts and revenue uncertainty may finally be catching up with the state. The fatal shooting of a protester in Minnesota by federal agents has ignited a sharp division. The Idaho Supreme Court recently heard arguments on Idaho's parental choice tax credit and we take a look at how Trump's immigration and tariff policies are affecting Idaho farmers.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Heath Druzin, the host of the Extremely American podcast
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Sarah Cutler, reporter for the Idaho Statesman
- George Prentice, the host of Morning Edition
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television