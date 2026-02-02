© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

'Coexistence is possible:' Conservation leaders share stories from wolf, grizzly and buffalo country

By Samantha Wright
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:40 PM MST
Suzanne Asha Stone

We’ve heard a lot of stories about wolf recovery in Idaho and about grizzly bear recovery and about bringing buffalo back to the West, but we haven’t heard much about how they all work together on the landscape and how important it is for them to coexist with each other.

Many of the people who are working to keep these animals in the west are now working together and they’re hosting a series of talks called “Coexistence: Stories from Wolf, Grizzly Bear, and Buffalo Country." From Ketchum to Boise, they’re spreading the word about why coexistence is so important.

Dallas Gudgell, Yankton Dakota member of the Fort Peck tribes and co-director of the Buffalo Field Campaign, Ed Cannady, Sawtooth Wilderness backcountry expert and wildlife photographer, and Suzanne Asha Stone, co-founder of the Wood River Wolf Project.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
