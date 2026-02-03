A sun-sized space telescope could transform how we see the cosmos

Ever wondered what happens when two supermassive black holes collide? According to NASA, these cosmic smash-ups are so powerful they create distortions in spacetime itself — what scientists call gravitational waves.

Gravitational waves can be elusive, making them hard to detect from Earth. But researchers believe these ripples could reveal a wealth of information about the universe and how it evolved.

To study them more closely, the European Space Agency, in collaboration with NASA, is building the first space-based gravitational wave detector, called LISA. The detector is a massive structure even larger than our sun.

Dr. Shane Larson, a professor of Physics and Director of Integrated Engineering and Applied Science Projects at Clarkson University, who is working with the LISA Consortium joined Idaho Matters, along with Cyprus Van Inwegen, a Board Member of Spacepoint, which is bringing Dr. Larson to JUMP in Boise on Saturday, Feb. 7.

