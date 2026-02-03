Connecting the dots: How the climate crisis reaches our wallets and our health

Climate change has far-reaching effects around the globe, from environmental to economic to public health concerns, and then add in a slowing world economy and an increasing political polarization of our society, and the search for solutions can seem futile.

Dr. Matt Burgess is studying how all these things are interconnected. He’s an assistant professor in the department of economics at the College of Business at the University of Wyoming, and he’ll be speaking Thursday, Feb. 4, on the topic of Economic Growth, Climate Change, and Health at the St. Luke’s Lecture Series on Climate and Health.