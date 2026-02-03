© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Connecting the dots: How the climate crisis reaches our wallets and our health

By Samantha Wright
Published February 3, 2026 at 1:54 PM MST
The sun sits in an orange sky.
leonardo4it
/
Flickr

Climate change has far-reaching effects around the globe, from environmental to economic to public health concerns, and then add in a slowing world economy and an increasing political polarization of our society, and the search for solutions can seem futile.

Dr. Matt Burgess is studying how all these things are interconnected. He’s an assistant professor in the department of economics at the College of Business at the University of Wyoming, and he’ll be speaking Thursday, Feb. 4, on the topic of Economic Growth, Climate Change, and Health at the St. Luke’s Lecture Series on Climate and Health.

Tags
Idaho Matters Climate ChangeEconomy
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate