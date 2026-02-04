© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 4, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 4, 2026 at 1:34 PM MST
A certified medical assistant holds a syringe for a flu vaccine at a clinic in Seattle.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
A certified medical assistant holds a syringe for a flu vaccine at a clinic in Seattle.

Influenza B is moving through Idaho and the Treasure Valley, and it’s hitting children and teens the hardest. Many schools in the area confirm about 20 to 25 percent of their student populations have been out this week with the flu.

According to the CDC, 52 children have already died from the flu this season, including two here in Idaho, and 9 out of 10 had not gotten a flu shot. Health experts say they’re worried the worst may still be ahead.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

Idaho Matters Flu
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
Gemma Gaudette

