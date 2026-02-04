Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 4, 2026

Influenza B is moving through Idaho and the Treasure Valley, and it’s hitting children and teens the hardest. Many schools in the area confirm about 20 to 25 percent of their student populations have been out this week with the flu.

According to the CDC, 52 children have already died from the flu this season, including two here in Idaho, and 9 out of 10 had not gotten a flu shot. Health experts say they’re worried the worst may still be ahead.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.