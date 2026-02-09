A warm winter raises questions for Idaho's snow-based economy

Where’s all the snow? You may have noticed that there’s been a significant lack of snow in parts of Idaho. In the Treasure Valley, we’ve had snow just twice this winter, and both times it was here and gone so fast we barely noticed.

And it’s been far warmer than winter has a right to be. According to BoiseDev.com, Pocatello hit a record high of 57 degrees on Christmas, and meteorologists were originally predicting a La Niña this winter with colder weather and more snow. Instead, it’s been 50 degrees in Boise for much of January and February.

So we’re devoting the entire show today to asking these questions: what’s happening with the weather? How is this affecting our ski resorts? And what’s happening to the snow-based economy that so much of our state depends on this time of year?

To help make sense of all this, Idaho Matters put together a panel of experts to help us answer what's happening and what it could mean for Idaho's winters going forward.

Our panel today:

