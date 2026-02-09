© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A warm winter raises questions for Idaho's snow-based economy

By Samantha Wright
Published February 9, 2026 at 2:05 PM MST
Brundage (left) has a ton of snow and Bogus (right) is open, despite the lousy weather and lack of snow!
Brundage Mountain Resort (left) and Bridgette Johnson (right)
Brundage (left) has a ton of snow and Bogus (right) is open, despite the lousy weather and lack of snow!

Where’s all the snow? You may have noticed that there’s been a significant lack of snow in parts of Idaho. In the Treasure Valley, we’ve had snow just twice this winter, and both times it was here and gone so fast we barely noticed.

And it’s been far warmer than winter has a right to be. According to BoiseDev.com, Pocatello hit a record high of 57 degrees on Christmas, and meteorologists were originally predicting a La Niña this winter with colder weather and more snow. Instead, it’s been 50 degrees in Boise for much of January and February.

So we’re devoting the entire show today to asking these questions: what’s happening with the weather? How is this affecting our ski resorts? And what’s happening to the snow-based economy that so much of our state depends on this time of year?

To help make sense of all this, Idaho Matters put together a panel of experts to help us answer what's happening and what it could mean for Idaho's winters going forward.

Our panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters SnowSkiingWeatherBogus BasinBrundage Mountain
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate