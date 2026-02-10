© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Razor-sharp romance: Birds of Prey take over Valentine's Day

By Samantha Wright
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:20 PM MST
World Center for Birds of Prey

It’s almost Valentines Day and we’re looking at some unusual ways to say "I love you."

The World Center for Birds of Prey has put a twist on this romantic holiday with Talon-Tines day because "nothing says 'love' quite like razor-sharp talons and impressive wingspans."

On Saturday, you can meet raptors like Clara. She’s an American kestrel and she joined Idaho Matters, along with Tate Mason, the director of the World Center for Birds of Prey and their curator of education, Curtis Evans.

Tags
Idaho Matters World Center For Birds Of PreyValentine's Day
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate