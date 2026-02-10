Razor-sharp romance: Birds of Prey take over Valentine's Day
It’s almost Valentines Day and we’re looking at some unusual ways to say "I love you."
The World Center for Birds of Prey has put a twist on this romantic holiday with Talon-Tines day because "nothing says 'love' quite like razor-sharp talons and impressive wingspans."
On Saturday, you can meet raptors like Clara. She’s an American kestrel and she joined Idaho Matters, along with Tate Mason, the director of the World Center for Birds of Prey and their curator of education, Curtis Evans.