No more soda or candy: Idaho's new SNAP restrictions reshape grocery shopping

On Sunday, the 124,714 Idahoans who use SNAP will have to change the way they buy groceries. That’s because of a new law in Idaho that says food stamps can’t be used for candy or soda.

And it’s not just a change for SNAP users depending on who’s counting. There are 468 supermarkets and grocery stores in Idaho and 1,195 convenience stores , and many retailers don't like the new ban.