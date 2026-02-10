No more soda or candy: Idaho's new SNAP restrictions reshape grocery shopping
On Sunday, the 124,714 Idahoans who use SNAP will have to change the way they buy groceries. That’s because of a new law in Idaho that says food stamps can’t be used for candy or soda.
And it’s not just a change for SNAP users depending on who’s counting. There are 468 supermarkets and grocery stores in Idaho and 1,195 convenience stores, and many retailers don't like the new ban.
So what led up to this point, and what will happen on Sunday, Feb. 15? Laura Guido with the Idaho Capital Sun joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.