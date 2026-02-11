From meerkat babies to a wolverine: What's new at Zoo Boise
1 of 3 — Zoo Boise - 4
Naomi Clayton/NAC Photography / Zoo Boise
2 of 3 — Prehensile-Tailed Porcupine Ozzy at Zoo Boise.jpg
Zoo Boise
3 of 3 — Wolverine Laura_Courtesy Zoo Boise.jpg
Zoo Boise
Meerkat babies, a wolverine, even a prehensile-tailed porcupine — Zoo Boise has some exciting new arrivals!
Our very own Mónica Esquivel is something of a zoo enthusiast, so she joined Idaho Matters to share all the insider details about what's happening at the zoo.