Boise State Public Radio engineers are working in Stanley today. The signal will go down intermittently throughout the day.
From meerkat babies to a wolverine: What's new at Zoo Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:38 PM MST
1 of 3  — Zoo Boise - 4
Naomi Clayton/NAC Photography / Zoo Boise
2 of 3  — Prehensile-Tailed Porcupine Ozzy at Zoo Boise.jpg
Zoo Boise
3 of 3  — Wolverine Laura_Courtesy Zoo Boise.jpg
Zoo Boise

Meerkat babies, a wolverine, even a prehensile-tailed porcupine — Zoo Boise has some exciting new arrivals!

Our very own Mónica Esquivel is something of a zoo enthusiast, so she joined Idaho Matters to share all the insider details about what's happening at the zoo.

Samantha Wright
