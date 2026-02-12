In moments of despair, one dog offered comfort

There comes a point in our lives when physical, emotional or spiritual pain becomes too much for us to bear alone, and for too many, despair becomes the only word in our vocabulary.

Despair cannot be fought alone, and too often, a solution seems out of reach despite the intervention of friends, family or medical professionals.

Jen Wilson has seen that kind of despair more than once. Her dog, Galaxy, seemed able to sense it in people — and more than that, had an instinctive way of reaching them in their darkest moments, as if to say “I see you. I’m here. You’re not alone.” Wilson joins Idaho Matters to talk about Galaxy's remarkable gifts and the lives the dog helped change.