Idaho Matters
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 13, 2026

By George Prentice
Published February 13, 2026 at 2:22 PM MST






The Joint Finance Appropriations Committee has approved new cuts that will severely reduce essential services and core state programs for Idahoans. Organizers of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge announced that the race is coming to an end, student graduation rates have plateaued and our reporters look ahead and offer predictions for the coming week's news cycle.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
