News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Out of the Woods:' The story of Shasta Groene

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 16, 2026 at 1:10 PM MST
rms884
/
Flickr

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on August 4, 2025.

It is one of the most heartbreaking crimes in our state’s history, and now New York Times bestselling author Gregg Olsen is telling the story through the eyes of its only survivor.

His book, "Out of the Woods," follows the incredible journey of Shasta Groene, who was only eight-years-old in 2005 when she endured unthinkable trauma, and remarkably, she lived to tell the tale.

Gregg joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the case, the writing process, and the strength behind Shasta’s story.

Idaho Matters CrimeBooks
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
