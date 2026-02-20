Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 20, 2026

Gov. Brad Little has raised concerns over budget cuts as lawmakers tackle shortfall, a bill to narrow the definition of medical neglect is sparking debate over parental rights, new polling suggests Christian nationalism has a growing political presence in Idaho and hundreds Pocatello jobs could be at risk.

Also, an Idaho teenager's experience calling the 988 crisis hotline is prompting new questions about how the state's parental consent law is limiting mental health support for young people.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

