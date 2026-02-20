© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 20, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 20, 2026 at 1:25 PM MST
Idaho Statehouse Dome
Samantha Wright
/
Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Statehouse Dome

Gov. Brad Little has raised concerns over budget cuts as lawmakers tackle shortfall, a bill to narrow the definition of medical neglect is sparking debate over parental rights, new polling suggests Christian nationalism has a growing political presence in Idaho and hundreds Pocatello jobs could be at risk.

Also, an Idaho teenager's experience calling the 988 crisis hotline is prompting new questions about how the state's parental consent law is limiting mental health support for young people.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureBudgetImmigrationReporter Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

