News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho historian reflects on life in Tehran before 1979 revolution

By Samantha Wright
Published March 2, 2026 at 2:21 PM MST
A building stands in ruins after a strike on a police station during ongoing, joint U.S.-Israeli military attacks in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026.
Vahid Salemi
/
AP
A building stands in ruins after a strike on a police station during ongoing, joint U.S.-Israeli military attacks in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026.

America and Israel struck Iran Friday with planes and missiles, and President Donald Trump said the goal was to obliterate Iran's ability to produce long-range missiles. Bombs were also targeted at Iran's military structure.

Iran hit back with thousands of drones and missiles, which fell in Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Israel and Iraq as more nations were drawn into the conflict.

One Idahoan remembers a very different time in Iran before the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Michael Zirinsky is a history professor emeritus at Boise State. He lived in Tehran in the 1950s and went to the American Presbyterian mission’s community school there, and he’s written extensively about Iran's history and its role in World War One, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters IranDonald Trump
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

