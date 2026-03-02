Idaho historian reflects on life in Tehran before 1979 revolution
America and Israel struck Iran Friday with planes and missiles, and President Donald Trump said the goal was to obliterate Iran's ability to produce long-range missiles. Bombs were also targeted at Iran's military structure.
Iran hit back with thousands of drones and missiles, which fell in Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Israel and Iraq as more nations were drawn into the conflict.
One Idahoan remembers a very different time in Iran before the 1979 Iranian Revolution.
Michael Zirinsky is a history professor emeritus at Boise State. He lived in Tehran in the 1950s and went to the American Presbyterian mission’s community school there, and he’s written extensively about Iran's history and its role in World War One, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.