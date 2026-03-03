Celebrating trailblazing Idaho women

March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate a group of trailblazing Idaho women will gather at JUMP in Boise on Thursday, March 5 to talk about how they’re "rewriting the blueprint" in everything from sports, stem and public policy.

It's part of a five-part series by the City of Boise celebrating America's 250th Anniversary .

Our Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down for a preview from Lana Graybeal, the Director Of External Affairs at Capital City Development Corporation, and Tenisha Eastman-Dodson, Cultural Sites Program Coordinator with the City Of Boise and the Erma Hayman House about the event Living Legacies And Changemakers: Idaho Women Rewriting The Blueprint.

