Idaho Matters

Celebrating trailblazing Idaho women

By George Prentice
Published March 3, 2026 at 1:25 PM MST
City of Boise

March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate a group of trailblazing Idaho women will gather at JUMP in Boise on Thursday, March 5 to talk about how they’re "rewriting the blueprint" in everything from sports, stem and public policy.

It's part of a five-part series by the City of Boise celebrating America's 250th Anniversary.

Our Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down for a preview from Lana Graybeal, the Director Of External Affairs at Capital City Development Corporation, and Tenisha Eastman-Dodson, Cultural Sites Program Coordinator with the City Of Boise and the Erma Hayman House about the event Living Legacies And Changemakers: Idaho Women Rewriting The Blueprint.

George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
