Why sit-down restaurants in Idaho are still struggling to regain pre-pandemic momentum

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many full-service restaurants had to close their doors when shutdowns brought the economy to a halt.

Even when restrictions began to loosen, many people shied away from sitting down in a restaurant to eat, and the industry in Idaho has stagnated in the last couple of years.

Seth Harrington is a regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor, and he sat down with Idaho Matters to talk about the state's restaurant industry.