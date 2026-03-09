© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Hunter Trio Tickets
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why sit-down restaurants in Idaho are still struggling to regain pre-pandemic momentum

By Samantha Wright
Published March 9, 2026 at 2:16 PM MDT
A restaurant table is shown with people sitting in the background.
Sarah Rahal
/
Flickr

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many full-service restaurants had to close their doors when shutdowns brought the economy to a halt.

Even when restrictions began to loosen, many people shied away from sitting down in a restaurant to eat, and the industry in Idaho has stagnated in the last couple of years.

Seth Harrington is a regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor, and he sat down with Idaho Matters to talk about the state's restaurant industry.

Tags
Idaho Matters Restaurants
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate