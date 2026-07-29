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The untold story behind Jimmy in Saigon

By Staff
Published July 29, 2026 at 1:38 PM MDT
Jimmy McDowell in Saigon, circa 1971
Dark Star Pictures
Jimmy McDowell in Saigon, circa 1971

This month marks 60 years since the summer of 1966, a point in American history when the Vietnam War was rapidly escalating.

Within just a few years, more than half a million American military personnel would be stationed in Vietnam, and over 58,000 Americans would die or be listed as missing and presumed dead.

Today, the echoes of those lost are still felt by countless families.

A new documentary, called Jimmy in Saigon, is exploring the life and unexplained death of Jimmy McDowell, a 24-year-old American who served in Vietnam and then made the unexpected decision to return after his military service had ended.

Boise State Public Radio reporter George Prentice sat down with the film's Director, Peter McDowell, Jimmy's younger brother, to talk more about this deeply personal film.

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