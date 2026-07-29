Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 29, 2026

If you've stepped outside in the Treasure Valley this week, you've probably noticed it immediately. The sky isn't its usual bright summer blue. The foothills have all but disappeared behind a thick gray haze. And that campfire smell? It's not coming from your neighbor's backyard.

It's wildfire smoke drifting into Idaho from large fires burning across the region. It's been more than just a nuisance. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued air quality advisories, with the Treasure Valley reaching the "very unhealthy" category. The National Weather Service says these conditions can affect everyone, not just people with asthma or other lung diseases.

At times over the past few days, the Treasure Valley has had the worst air quality in the entire country, according to multiple air quality trackers and local reporting as smoke from massive wildfires settled into the valley.

So what does breathing this air actually do to our bodies? Who should be most concerned? And what can all of us do to protect ourselves while we wait for clearer skies?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.