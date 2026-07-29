© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A journey through time, love and Jane Austen's world in 'Sometime This Century'

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 29, 2026 at 1:39 PM MDT
Harper Perennial

What if your dream of living in the world of Jane Austen actually came true? And instead of social media and dating apps, there were ballroom dances, strict manners, and a very different set of rules for falling in love.

That's the irresistible premise behind Sometime This Century, which is the latest novel from Idaho author Samantha Silva.

The story follows Annabel, a romance writer who has always felt out of place in her own time until she suddenly wakes up in Regency England inside the very world she has spent her life imagining.

Samantha Silva joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her novel.

Tags
Idaho Matters Books
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate