A journey through time, love and Jane Austen's world in 'Sometime This Century'

What if your dream of living in the world of Jane Austen actually came true? And instead of social media and dating apps, there were ballroom dances, strict manners, and a very different set of rules for falling in love.

That's the irresistible premise behind Sometime This Century, which is the latest novel from Idaho author Samantha Silva.

The story follows Annabel, a romance writer who has always felt out of place in her own time until she suddenly wakes up in Regency England inside the very world she has spent her life imagining.

Samantha Silva joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her novel.