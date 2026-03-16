America 250: Short Histories of Boise - The Bench

As America turns 250 years old this year and many are reflecting on our country’s past, we wanted to take a closer look at Idaho’s history, which reflects the breadth of the American experience. Discovering more about the places we see and touch in our daily lives can create deeper connections with our home and our community.

So we’re taking a deep dive into the history of Boise, one small piece at a time with our America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project. Each Monday on Idaho Matters, we’ll bring you a snapshot of a small corner of our Capital City and its unique past.

Today we’ll explore the Bench.

Rising above the south side of the Boise River is a stretch of land that locals simply call “the Bench.” And while the Boise Bench may seem like an obvious description for the bluff that jumps up from the valley floor below, have you ever wondered how it formed?

What we call the Boise Bench isn’t just one flat rise, it’s actually a series of terraces carved into the landscape by the Boise River over hundreds of thousands of years. As the river shifted and slowly migrated north towards the Boise Foothills, it sliced through layers of sediments, leaving behind step-like benches at different elevations. In other words, the Bench was shaped by a river that refused to stay put.

That elevation mattered. Because the Bench sits high above the Boise River, access to water shaped how and when it could be settled. Early newcomers dug irrigation ditches by hand to bring water to their farms and ranches. However, it wasn’t until the early 1900s, when federal funding made large-scale canals and dams possible, that water could reliably reach land farther from the Boise River.

The Boise Diversion Dam and the New York Canal are part of a much larger system that brings irrigation water to thousands of acres across the valley. As access to water increased, the area attracted more farmers, ranchers, and other residents. Development of transportation infrastructure from the railroad to electric streetcars to roads and highways also added to the Bench’s accessibility and growth.

By the mid-1900s, the Bench was beginning to look and feel more suburban. After the end of World War II, the Bench’s transformation from farms to neighborhoods accelerated. Boise’s population was growing, housing was in demand, and landowners on the Bench responded by subdividing former farmland into new neighborhoods. Rural landscapes filled in. Businesses followed, bringing jobs, services, and everyday amenities closer to home with no trip to downtown required!

Today, the Bench is composed of many neighborhoods, each with its own identity, history, and neighborhood association. Together, they form one of Boise’s most dynamic and diverse parts of the city.

The America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project is brought to you in collaboration with the City of Boise’s Department of Arts & History; with support from Boise State University’s History 502 class; and music provided by the City of Boise’s Cultural Ambassador, the Boise Philharmonic. The music, John Williams' "Liberty Fanfare," was recorded by the Boise Phil in 2025.

For a full schedule of city-sponsored America 250 events, visit City of Boise America 250 and for events and programs across the state, visit America 250 in Idaho.

References:

Boise City Department of Arts & History. “The Boise Depot: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.” Boise Depot Centennial Walking Tour, City of Boise, 2025.

Bureau of Land Management. “Geology of Southwest Idaho.” Produced for the Hulls Gulch National Recreation Trail in Idaho. Accessed January 7, 2026. https://www.blm.gov/sites/default/files/documents/files/MediaCenter_PublicRoom_Idaho_Geology-of-%20SouthwestIdaho.pdf.

“Official Story of the Construction of Government Dam on the Boise River.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), February 23, 1909: 4. NewsBank.

“Open Gates of Big Canal; Headgates Lifted on Government Project.” Idaho Statesman (Boise, ID), February 23, 1909: [1], 8. NewsBank.