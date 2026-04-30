A look back at 50 years of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival

It was the summer of 1976 …

That’s how Doug Copsey starts telling the story of the history of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. ISF is celebrating its 50th anniversary and Doug was there when it all started, bringing together the first play to be performed, Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Now the Festival plays to thousands of fans every summer and has its very own theatre, but back then, it was just 3,500 people on a lawn in downtown Boise.