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A look back at 50 years of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival

By Samantha Wright
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:43 PM MDT
photo of Idaho Shakespeare Festival amphitheater
Idaho Shakespeare Festival
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Idaho Shakespeare Festival

It was the summer of 1976

That’s how Doug Copsey starts telling the story of the history of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. ISF is celebrating its 50th anniversary and Doug was there when it all started, bringing together the first play to be performed, Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Now the Festival plays to thousands of fans every summer and has its very own theatre, but back then, it was just 3,500 people on a lawn in downtown Boise.

Doug’s been an integral part of the Festival ever since then. He has a book about how it’s grown called “With Our Good Will” and he’ll be talking about the 50 year history next month at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise and he joined Samantha Wright for a preview.

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Idaho Matters Idaho Shakespeare FestivalOsher Institute
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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