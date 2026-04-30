A look back at 50 years of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival
That’s how Doug Copsey starts telling the story of the history of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. ISF is celebrating its 50th anniversary and Doug was there when it all started, bringing together the first play to be performed, Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Now the Festival plays to thousands of fans every summer and has its very own theatre, but back then, it was just 3,500 people on a lawn in downtown Boise.
Doug’s been an integral part of the Festival ever since then. He has a book about how it’s grown called “With Our Good Will” and he’ll be talking about the 50 year history next month at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise and he joined Samantha Wright for a preview.