© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise Music Week celebrates 107 years of free music!

By Samantha Wright
Published April 29, 2026 at 1:13 PM MDT
Phil White
/
Boise Music Week

Where else can you see live performances of shows like Oklahoma, My Fair Lady, Show Boat, Camelot, The King and I, South Pacific and The Music Man - all for free?

Over the last 107 years, Boise Music Week has been staging these shows and dozens more, along with live music in Julia Davis Park, recitals and local choirs and every single performance is free and open to the public.

This year, dedicated volunteers are staging How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, great jazz music and dancing from around the world!

Idaho Matters found out all about Boise Music Week and its amazing history from president Kent Soelberg, vice president Barbara Oldenburg and publicity chair Daniel Fuhriman.

Tags
Idaho Matters MusicLive Music
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate