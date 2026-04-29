Boise Music Week celebrates 107 years of free music!

Where else can you see live performances of shows like Oklahoma, My Fair Lady, Show Boat, Camelot, The King and I, South Pacific and The Music Man - all for free?

Over the last 107 years , Boise Music Week has been staging these shows and dozens more, along with live music in Julia Davis Park, recitals and local choirs and every single performance is free and open to the public.

This year, dedicated volunteers are staging How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying , great jazz music and dancing from around the world !