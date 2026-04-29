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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: April 29, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 29, 2026 at 1:23 PM MDT
A sign advertises seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
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AP
A sign advertises seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

There’s a new flashpoint in the debate over COVID-19 vaccines, not about a new shot or a new variant, but about a study the public never got to see.

The report found COVID-19 vaccines appeared to reduce ER visits and hospitalizations in healthy adults was set to be published was pulled at the last minute over questions about how the research was done.

It's raising bigger questions about scientific disagreement, how public health decisions get made, and what transparency should look like.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableDavid Pate
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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