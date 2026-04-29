Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: April 29, 2026

There’s a new flashpoint in the debate over COVID-19 vaccines, not about a new shot or a new variant, but about a study the public never got to see.

The report found COVID-19 vaccines appeared to reduce ER visits and hospitalizations in healthy adults was set to be published was pulled at the last minute over questions about how the research was done.

It's raising bigger questions about scientific disagreement, how public health decisions get made, and what transparency should look like.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues.