New report looks at eviction numbers in the Treasure Valley

Idaho continues to grow and many of us are feeling the reality of those growing pains.

More people are moving here. Neighborhoods are growing. Home prices keep climbing. Rents keep going up and for a lot of families who have lived here for years.

It’s getting harder and harder to make it work.

A new report from Jesse Tree takes a close look at what that really means for renters in the Treasure Valley - how close many families are to losing housing, how quickly eviction can happen in Idaho and what can be done to keep people housed before a temporary setback becomes a full-blown crisis.