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Idaho Matters

New report looks at eviction numbers in the Treasure Valley

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
A homeless person sleeps on a bus stop bench in below-freezing temperatures, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
Associated Press
A homeless person sleeps on a bus stop bench in below-freezing temperatures, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.

Idaho continues to grow and many of us are feeling the reality of those growing pains.

More people are moving here. Neighborhoods are growing. Home prices keep climbing. Rents keep going up and for a lot of families who have lived here for years.

It’s getting harder and harder to make it work.

A new report from Jesse Tree takes a close look at what that really means for renters in the Treasure Valley - how close many families are to losing housing, how quickly eviction can happen in Idaho and what can be done to keep people housed before a temporary setback becomes a full-blown crisis.

Evan Stewart, executive director of Jesse Tree, joined Idaho Matters to take a closer look into the organization’s 2025 Treasure Valley Eviction Report.

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Idaho Matters Jesse Tree of IdahoHousingHomelessness
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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