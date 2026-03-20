Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 20, 2026

It's Friday and time to get you updated on the news that happened this week.

Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam died suddenly and unexpectedly this week at a town hall meeting in Eagle and his memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 31 at the Ford Idaho Center In Nampa, there’s been a big budget battle at the Idaho Statehouse, Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed an additional budget into law for the current year, there could be more cuts to Idaho Health and Welfare and the Idaho House voted not to fund statewide voters pamphlets before the 2026 elections.