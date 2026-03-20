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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 20, 2026

Published March 20, 2026 at 1:36 PM MDT
An official portrait of Nampa Mayor Rock Hogaboam. He is smiling, looking at the camera. He is wearing a blue suit, with a small American flag pinned onto it.
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On Wednesday, Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam passed away after suffering a medical emergency during a public meeting in Eagle. He was 47.

It's Friday and time to get you updated on the news that happened this week.

Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam died suddenly and unexpectedly this week at a town hall meeting in Eagle and his memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 31 at the Ford Idaho Center In Nampa, there’s been a big budget battle at the Idaho Statehouse, Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed an additional budget into law for the current year, there could be more cuts to Idaho Health and Welfare and the Idaho House voted not to fund statewide voters pamphlets before the 2026 elections.

Clark Corbin, with the  Idaho Capital Sun, joined Idaho Matters.

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