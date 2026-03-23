© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho's Creative Economy: How art intersects with business in the Gem State

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
Corri Parsley
/
Sley Photo

Boise’s creative economy is booming. From live music and festivals to design, to film and the visual arts. And it’s about more than just entertainment and culture, it’s about jobs, business and tourism. It makes many people want to stay in Boise, and it makes others want to move to the city.

Boise’s not alone. All across the country, cities are becoming more and more strategic in how they maintain, and grow, a creative economy. This idea is the subject of the March 24 City Club of Boise forum: Idaho's Creative Economy.

Nicole Molumby is a professional flutist and a professor at Boise State University and she’ll be on the panel at City Club, along with Nathan Walker, Director of Outreach and Education at Duck Club/Treefort Music Fest. He’s also Executive Director of Music Idaho. Vanessa Fry, City Club Board President and Co-Founder of Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State also joined Idaho Matters.

Tags
Idaho Matters Treefort Music FestCity of BoiseCity Club Of Boise
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate