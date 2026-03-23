Idaho's Creative Economy: How art intersects with business in the Gem State

Boise’s creative economy is booming. From live music and festivals to design, to film and the visual arts. And it’s about more than just entertainment and culture, it’s about jobs, business and tourism. It makes many people want to stay in Boise, and it makes others want to move to the city.

Boise’s not alone. All across the country, cities are becoming more and more strategic in how they maintain, and grow, a creative economy. This idea is the subject of the March 24 City Club of Boise forum: Idaho's Creative Economy .

Nicole Molumby is a professional flutist and a professor at Boise State University and she’ll be on the panel at City Club, along with Nathan Walker, Director of Outreach and Education at Duck Club/Treefort Music Fest. He’s also Executive Director of Music Idaho. Vanessa Fry, City Club Board President and Co-Founder of Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State also joined Idaho Matters.