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Law & Justice
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Idaho Matters

New podcast revisits Angie Dodge Murder and the harrowing search for justice

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
Brian Dripps reads his plea agreement at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dripps plead guilty to the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1996.
John Roark/AP
/
Pool The Idaho Post-Register
Brian Dripps reads his plea agreement at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dripps plead guilty to the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1996.

More than thirty years ago, the murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge shook Idaho Falls and captivated the nation, something that Gemma Gaudette remembers vividly. At the time she was a young reporter in Idaho Falls in 1996 and covered the case as it unfolded.

Over the years, she continued following the story — even interviewing Chris Tapp here on Idaho Matters shortly after his release from prison in 2019.

Now, a new podcast from ABC News and 20/20 revisits that extraordinary and heartbreaking journey. It's called "The Snare," and it explores not only Angie's murder but also the wrongful conviction that followed, the persistence of Angie's mother and the long search for the truth.

Maggie Rulli, ABC News correspondent and host of The Snare, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new podcast.

Tags
Idaho Matters CrimeAngie DodgeChristopher Tapp
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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