New podcast revisits Angie Dodge Murder and the harrowing search for justice

More than thirty years ago, the murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge shook Idaho Falls and captivated the nation, something that Gemma Gaudette remembers vividly. At the time she was a young reporter in Idaho Falls in 1996 and covered the case as it unfolded.

Over the years, she continued following the story — even interviewing Chris Tapp here on Idaho Matters shortly after his release from prison in 2019.

Now, a new podcast from ABC News and 20/20 revisits that extraordinary and heartbreaking journey. It's called "The Snare," and it explores not only Angie's murder but also the wrongful conviction that followed, the persistence of Angie's mother and the long search for the truth.

Maggie Rulli, ABC News correspondent and host of The Snare, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new podcast.