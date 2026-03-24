Bluegrass band 'Tater Patch' brings homegrown sound to the Treefort Music Festival
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Tater Patch
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Tater Patch
Eight years ago, a new homegrown bluegrass band came on the scene in the Treasure Valley, and they’ve been picking and fiddling their way from Duck Club to Boise's Barbarian Downtown Beer Bar to this year’s Treefort Music Festival.
Tater Patch joined Idaho Matters live in studio to give us a small taste of their sound.