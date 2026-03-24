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Idaho Matters

Bluegrass band 'Tater Patch' brings homegrown sound to the Treefort Music Festival

By Samantha Wright
Published March 24, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
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Tater Patch
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Tater Patch

Eight years ago, a new homegrown bluegrass band came on the scene in the Treasure Valley, and they’ve been picking and fiddling their way from Duck Club to Boise's Barbarian Downtown Beer Bar to this year’s Treefort Music Festival.

Tater Patch joined Idaho Matters live in studio to give us a small taste of their sound.

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Idaho Matters BluegrassTreefort Music FestMusic
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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