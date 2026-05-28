© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

State geologist explains what new mineral maps mean for Idaho's future resources

By Samantha Wright
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT
A map displaying aeromagnetic data collected across east-central Idaho. Colors represent high (warm colors) and low (cold colors) magnetic values of the rocks.
1 of 2  — East_Central_Aeromag_Overview.png
A map displaying aeromagnetic data collected across east-central Idaho. Colors represent high (warm colors) and low (cold colors) magnetic values of the rocks.
USGS.
Airborne magnetic survey over a part of east central Idaho, 2023-2024
2 of 2  — EastCentralIdaho_magnetics_thumbnail.png
Airborne magnetic survey over a part of east central Idaho, 2023-2024
USGS.

There are hidden metals and minerals buried under the surface of east-central Idaho, including everything from cobalt to titanium.

These minerals were uncovered in a new set of maps which were put together through a project between the U.S. Geological Survey and the Idaho Geological Survey, can now be found at the University of Idaho.

So what can these new maps tell us about not only where to find rare earth minerals, but also about earthquake faults, groundwater and our environment?

Claudio Berti, Idaho’s state geologist and the director of the IGS, joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.

Tags
Idaho Matters Map
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate