State geologist explains what new mineral maps mean for Idaho's future resources

There are hidden metals and minerals buried under the surface of east-central Idaho , including everything from cobalt to titanium.

These minerals were uncovered in a new set of maps which were put together through a project between the U.S. Geological Survey and the Idaho Geological Survey, can now be found at the University of Idaho.

So what can these new maps tell us about not only where to find rare earth minerals, but also about earthquake faults, groundwater and our environment?

Claudio Berti, Idaho’s state geologist and the director of the IGS, joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.

