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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 29, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published May 29, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
Sam Beam
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Idaho sells 160 acres of gorgeous state-endowment land near Driggs despite some objections, 40 campaign complaints came in before Idaho’s May primary, Idaho needs to spend its federal healthcare fund fast, the Boise River gets a good grade on its report card, Idaho State Police turn over 30 immigrants to ICE and Josh Ritter will belt out some tunes for Boise’s America 250 celebration.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableElectionsRural HealthcareEndowment
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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