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Idaho Matters

The Secret Lives of Murderers' Wives: An author interview with Elizabeth Arnott

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:35 PM MDT
Berkley

What does life look like after finding out your husband is a murderer?

That’s something that the three women at the center of Elizabeth Arnott’s latest novel are still trying to figure out and that’s not the only thing.

Set in 1960’s California The Secret Lives of Murderers Wives follows Beverley, Elsie and Margot as they each try to piece their lives back together.

However, after a new series of killings begins in their community, the women decide to take matters into their own hands. Arnott joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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