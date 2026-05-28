The Secret Lives of Murderers' Wives: An author interview with Elizabeth Arnott

What does life look like after finding out your husband is a murderer?

That’s something that the three women at the center of Elizabeth Arnott’s latest novel are still trying to figure out and that’s not the only thing.

Set in 1960’s California The Secret Lives of Murderers Wives follows Beverley, Elsie and Margot as they each try to piece their lives back together.

However, after a new series of killings begins in their community, the women decide to take matters into their own hands. Arnott joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

