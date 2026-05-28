A baby owl is the newest Avian Ambassador for the Peregrine Fund in Boise

Meet Nox. He's a Northern white-faced owl and he's just four weeks old.

These owls come from Africa , where many raptors are in trouble, but for a very limited time, you can see Nox up close and personal, before he goes off for some training to become the newest Avian Ambassador for the Peregrine Fund and the World Center for Birds of Prey .

Stephanie Ashley is the Curator of Birds at The Peregrine Fund and she joined Idaho Matters for more.