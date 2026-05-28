A baby owl is the newest Avian Ambassador for the Peregrine Fund in Boise
Meet Nox. He's a Northern white-faced owl and he's just four weeks old.
These owls come from Africa, where many raptors are in trouble, but for a very limited time, you can see Nox up close and personal, before he goes off for some training to become the newest Avian Ambassador for the Peregrine Fund and the World Center for Birds of Prey.
Stephanie Ashley is the Curator of Birds at The Peregrine Fund and she joined Idaho Matters for more.
You can see Nox one more time on Friday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at the Center and you can check out more Avian Ambassadors at Snake River Raptor Fest 2026 on Saturday, May 30, at the Indian Creek Winery in Kuna.