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Idaho Matters

A baby owl is the newest Avian Ambassador for the Peregrine Fund in Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:35 PM MDT
Nox, the Northern white-faced owl, when he was just two weeks old!
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Nox, the Northern white-faced owl, when he was just two weeks old!
Phung Luu / The Peregrine Fund
Nox settling into his new home at the World Center for Birds of Prey.
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Nox settling into his new home at the World Center for Birds of Prey.
Stephanie Ashley / The Peregrine Fund
Nox the baby owl, seen here at age two weeks, traveled all the way from Delaware for his new job as Avian Ambassador in Boise.
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Nox the baby owl, seen here at age two weeks, traveled all the way from Delaware for his new job as Avian Ambassador in Boise.
Phung Luu / The Peregrine Fund
Nox celebrates his four week birthday!
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Nox celebrates his four week birthday!
Stephanie Ashley / The Peregrine Fund

Meet Nox. He's a Northern white-faced owl and he's just four weeks old.

These owls come from Africa, where many raptors are in trouble, but for a very limited time, you can see Nox up close and personal, before he goes off for some training to become the newest Avian Ambassador for the Peregrine Fund and the World Center for Birds of Prey.

Stephanie Ashley is the Curator of Birds at The Peregrine Fund and she joined Idaho Matters for more.

You can see Nox one more time on Friday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at the Center and you can check out more Avian Ambassadors at Snake River Raptor Fest 2026 on Saturday, May 30, at the Indian Creek Winery in Kuna.

Tags
Idaho Matters World Center For Birds Of PreyThe Peregrine FundOwlsRaptorAfrica
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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