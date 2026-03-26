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Idaho Matters

Scandalized live in Boise: Revisiting the 'dean scream' and other political scandals

By Samantha Wright
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:31 PM MDT
Jaclyn Kettler sits with a book open on her lap, smiling at Charlie Hunt, who is looking down at an open laptop decorated with stickers.
James Dawson
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Boise State Public Radio
Jaci Kettler and Charlie Hunt are the hosts of Boise State Public Radio’s newest podcast, Scandalized.

You may remember back in 2004 when Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean had just lost the Iowa Caucus to John Kerry and he gave a speech to his supporters, a speech that went down in history for its infamous scream.

That scream, played on CNN, doomed his campaign … or did it?

This is one of the topics on the Scandalized podcast, where Jaclyn Kettler, associate professor of political science at Boise State, and Charlie Hunt, associate professor of political science, break down some of the biggest political scandals and their aftermath.

The "dean scream" episode was taped live last year at Treefort in Boise, and the pair are hosts of a Podfort event Friday, March 27 at 3 p.m. at the Boise Contemporary Theatre. They joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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