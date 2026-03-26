Scandalized live in Boise: Revisiting the 'dean scream' and other political scandals
You may remember back in 2004 when Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean had just lost the Iowa Caucus to John Kerry and he gave a speech to his supporters, a speech that went down in history for its infamous scream.
That scream, played on CNN, doomed his campaign … or did it?
This is one of the topics on the Scandalized podcast, where Jaclyn Kettler, associate professor of political science at Boise State, and Charlie Hunt, associate professor of political science, break down some of the biggest political scandals and their aftermath.
The "dean scream" episode was taped live last year at Treefort in Boise, and the pair are hosts of a Podfort event Friday, March 27 at 3 p.m. at the Boise Contemporary Theatre. They joined Idaho Matters for a preview.