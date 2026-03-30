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More than 105 years of giving back: How Nampa Rotary Club is making a difference

By Samantha Wright
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
Rotary Club of Nampa Facebook

For 105 years, volunteers in Nampa have been working to make the world a better place.

The Rotary Club of Nampa is just one of 50 clubs in Idaho, and it’s part of Rotary International, which was formed in Chicago in 1905 and now has 45,000 chapters in 200 countries.

Nampa's club is working with their local Boys and Girls Club, Hope House and Aging Strong among others, and for National Volunteer Month, they wanted to talk about how being a volunteer helps others and helps those who are volunteering.

Amy Stahl is a member and past president of Nampa Rotary, and she joined Idaho Matters.

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Idaho Matters NampaVolunteering
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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