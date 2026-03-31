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Idaho Matters

Scam Alert: Fake DMV texts target Idaho drivers

By Samantha Wright
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:16 PM MDT
A man holds a cell phone in his hand.
Mladen Zivkovic
/
Getty Images

Ok, you just got a text message that says you have a traffic fine and the penalties are racking up. Or you got a text that says your car registration has expired and the Department of Motor Vehicles is demanding payment right now!

Well, the DMV and the Idaho Transportation Department want you to know those texts are scams designed to frighten and intimidate you into clicking on an unknown website to pay a fine.

Britt Rosenthal is the public information officer for the DMV & Office of Highway Safety at the Idaho Transportation Department, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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