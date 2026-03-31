Scam Alert: Fake DMV texts target Idaho drivers

Ok, you just got a text message that says you have a traffic fine and the penalties are racking up. Or you got a text that says your car registration has expired and the Department of Motor Vehicles is demanding payment right now!

Well, the DMV and the Idaho Transportation Department want you to know those texts are scams designed to frighten and intimidate you into clicking on an unknown website to pay a fine.

Britt Rosenthal is the public information officer for the DMV & Office of Highway Safety at the Idaho Transportation Department, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.