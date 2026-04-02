Boise Contemporary Theatre debuts 'Ajax'

Boise Contemporary Theater is preparing to premiere a new play later this month. It will take audiences back to a pivotal moment in modern history: the 1953 coup in Iran.

The play is called Ajax. Written by Iranian-American playwright and filmmaker Habib Yazdi, the story centers on an Iranian gardener at a villa and the unexpected friendship that he forms with an American guest.

It's a story rooted in a real-life event, but it’s told with comedy, satire and a dose of absurdity until, as the playwright says, it isn’t funny anymore. Yazdi joined Idaho Matters to talk more.