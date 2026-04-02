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Idaho Matters

Boise Contemporary Theatre debuts 'Ajax'

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 2, 2026 at 1:23 PM MDT
Brooke Burton
/
Boise Contemporary Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater is preparing to premiere a new play later this month. It will take audiences back to a pivotal moment in modern history: the 1953 coup in Iran.

The play is called Ajax. Written by Iranian-American playwright and filmmaker Habib Yazdi, the story centers on an Iranian gardener at a villa and the unexpected friendship that he forms with an American guest.

It's a story rooted in a real-life event, but it’s told with comedy, satire and a dose of absurdity until, as the playwright says, it isn’t funny anymore. Yazdi joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Boise Contemporary TheaterIran
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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