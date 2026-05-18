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Idaho Matters

As Idaho heats up, Boise looks for practical climate solutions

By Samantha Wright
Published May 18, 2026 at 1:43 PM MDT
A sun and its rays shine brightly in front of the blue sky.
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Every year, NPR dedicates a week to finding ways to reduce emissions and become more resilient as our climate continues to change. The theme for this year’s Climate Solutions Week is "Local Lessons" and it's designed to look at how cities and states are trying to find climate solutions on a local level.

This week is also Heat Safety Week and the City of Boise and Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health are working together to help people adapt to higher temperatures and find ways to keep Boise cool.

Ethan Sims with Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health and Alex Brooks the Climate Action and Sustainability Coordinator for Boise’s Public Works Department, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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