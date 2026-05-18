As Idaho heats up, Boise looks for practical climate solutions

Every year, NPR dedicates a week to finding ways to reduce emissions and become more resilient as our climate continues to change. The theme for this year’s Climate Solutions Week is " Local Lessons " and it's designed to look at how cities and states are trying to find climate solutions on a local level.

This week is also Heat Safety Week and the City of Boise and Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health are working together to help people adapt to higher temperatures and find ways to keep Boise cool.