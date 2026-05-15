Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 15, 2026

In east Idaho two judicial races are getting some extra attention, the Trump administrations exit from a Columbia Basin deal has revived a long-running debate over salmon recovery, mountain biking in McCall is getting a major boost, a Teton Valley rancher is testing out virtual fencing technology and a new air quality report is putting several Mountain West cities on a list no wants to be on.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

