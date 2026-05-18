A last-minute guide for Idaho voters ahead of primary election day

Primary election day is Tuesday, May 19, and for voters who haven't already cast a ballot, there are a few key things to know before heading to the polls.

Idaho Voter Guide If it's your first time voting in Idaho, or you just need a refresher, we have you covered. Below are all the dates and deadlines you need to know, as well as other information like how to register to vote and how to request an absentee ballot in Idaho.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane joined Idaho Matters to walk through what to expect, from voting rules to last-minute reminders for Election Day.

