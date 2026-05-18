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Idaho Matters

A last-minute guide for Idaho voters ahead of primary election day

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 18, 2026 at 1:44 PM MDT
A "vote here" sign sits near a sidewalk.
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Primary election day is Tuesday, May 19, and for voters who haven't already cast a ballot, there are a few key things to know before heading to the polls.

Idaho Voter Guide
If it's your first time voting in Idaho, or you just need a refresher, we have you covered. Below are all the dates and deadlines you need to know, as well as other information like how to register to vote and how to request an absentee ballot in Idaho.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane joined Idaho Matters to walk through what to expect, from voting rules to last-minute reminders for Election Day.

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Idaho Matters ElectionsVoting
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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