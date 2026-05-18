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Navy jets collide at Gunfighter Skies Air Show, crew members escape safely

By Samantha Wright
Published May 18, 2026 at 1:45 PM MDT
A group of U.S. Air Force F-15 aircraft flying in formation near Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.
US Navy
(File photo) Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) flies on an EA-18G Growler, over Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. The NGJ-MB capability, forward pod located under the right wing of the aircraft, is a jamming technology that provides enhanced airborne electronic attack capabilities to the EA-18G Growler platform.

Two airplanes crashed Sunday at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home. Thousands of people were there, watching the demonstrations when two Navy Growler planes collided. The two pilots and their two Electronic Warfare Officers ejected before the planes hit the ground and parachuted safely to the ground.

The crash started a brush fire, stopped the show, locked down the base and created a snarl of traffic as thousands of spectators tried to get home.

This was the first Gunfighter Skies since 2018, when a stunt went wrong and a glider pilot died. And in 2003, a Thunderbird crashed. That pilot also parachuted to safety.

Boise State Public Radio reporter Jaxon Holmes went to Mountain Home after the crash and she joined Idaho Matters to give us an update.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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