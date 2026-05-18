Navy jets collide at Gunfighter Skies Air Show, crew members escape safely

Two airplanes crashed Sunday at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home. Thousands of people were there, watching the demonstrations when two Navy Growler planes collided. The two pilots and their two Electronic Warfare Officers ejected before the planes hit the ground and parachuted safely to the ground.

The crash started a brush fire, stopped the show, locked down the base and created a snarl of traffic as thousands of spectators tried to get home.

This was the first Gunfighter Skies since 2018, when a stunt went wrong and a glider pilot died. And in 2003, a Thunderbird crashed. That pilot also parachuted to safety.